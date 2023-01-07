 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $745,000

New luxury homes in a sought-after Huntersville location! This spacious, 3-story Hamilton plan has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and more than 3,800 square feet. The main floor includes a study with French doors, a dining room with tray ceiling, a butler's pantry with wine refrigerator, and a guest suite. The upper floor has the primary suite and two secondary bedrooms while the third floor has a large bedroom & full bath. White cabinetry and quartz countertops are featured throughout the home. Enjoy the outdoors on the large front porch or rear covered porch along with paver patio, firepit and seating wall. Other extras include a gas fireplace with a full stone wall and cedar mantel, a drop zone at the garage entry, tray ceiling in the foyer, and composite stairs. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, and playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.

