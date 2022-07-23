5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $747,000

This 5-bedroom/4.5-bath home includes a finished basement with bedroom and bath, along with a rec room and media room. The main level features a guest suite with full bath, a family room with fireplace, designer kitchen with island, dining room with tray ceiling, & a large deck. The second floor has 3 bedrooms including the primary suite with sitting room, 2 secondary bedrooms, & a loft. The kitchen has white cabinets, a navy island, quartz counters, a tile backsplash & stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, designer range hood & wine cooler in the butlers pantry. The primary bath has a large tiled shower w/bench seat. Additional 'extras' include a rear paver patio with fire pit, upgraded lighting, & metal stair balusters. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, and playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.