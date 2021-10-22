5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $750,000

Beautiful FULL brick, one owner home on 9th hole of Skybrook golf course! Grand 2-story entry into formal living and dining room. Stunning curved staircase with iron balusters. Gourmet kitchen overlooks 2 story family room. Large 3-season room with stunning view of golf course flows to large Trex deck and patio. Owner's suite on main level with impressive ensuite bathroom and large walk-in closet. 4 add'l bedrooms on upper level s w/J&J baths, huge bonus (or 6th bedroom) w/surround sound, loft/office w/built-ins, Central vac., 3 car garage.