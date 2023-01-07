 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $754,000

NEW luxury home in Huntersville! This 5-bedroom/4.5 bath Roanoke plan boasts over 3900 SF. The main level includes a guest suite with full bath, designer kitchen with butlers pantry, dining room, family room with a full-wall stone fireplace, study with coffered ceiling, and a sunroom. The second floor has 4 bedrooms including the primary suite, as well as a game room. The designer kitchen features gray cabinets, white quartz counters, a tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and wine cooler in the butlers pantry. Enjoy the outdoors on the paver patio with fire pit. Additional upgrades include a utility garage, a large drop zone, a laundry sink, and a tankless hot water heater. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, and playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.

