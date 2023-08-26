NEW construction in Huntersville! Choose you own Design Features for this 5-BR/4-BA Roanoke plan includes a guest suite on the main level with full bath, butler's pantry, decorative window package in the study and family room, tray ceilings, luxury primary shower and more! Beautiful EVP flooring runs throughout the main living areas. The second floor has 4 bedrooms including the primary suite. The kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas range, dishwasher and microwave. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck and screened porch. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, and playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $755,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CONCORD – The Concord Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Lincoln Street SW that tragically claimed the lives of two c…
CONCORD – A child rescued from a burning home by Concord firefighters died at the hospital, according to a news release from the City of Concord.
CONCORD — After leading the Concord Police Department for over eight years, Chief Gary Gacek is stepping away from his distinguished 33-year l…
CONCORD — A suspect was shot and killed during an attempt to take the suspect into custody, according to a news release from Cabarrus County S…
Here are scores from opening night of high school football involving Cabarrus County and Rowan County teams: