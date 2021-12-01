New Construction without the wait! No detail was left out of this 5 bedroom 4.5 bathroom house with a FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT! Looking for the ideal entertaining home - the oversized kitchen island is the perfect spot for your guests to grab a plate and drink as they head to the screened in patio - or the the formal dining room complete with a butler pantry. The extended garage is perfect place to store your golf cart to take you to the community pool and recreation center. This is THE ONE!
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $770,000
