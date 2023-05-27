NEW luxury home in Huntersville! Choose your own design features in this beautiful, 5-bedroom/4 bath Roanoke plan that boasts over 3,700 SF. This plan has been selected to be built on this lot, but you can make it your own by selecting all interior and exterior design features from our curated collection, featuring the latest in home design elements. The main level includes a guest suite with a full bath, a designer kitchen with upgraded cabinets, dining room with tray ceiling, sunroom, family room with a gas fireplace, and a study. The beautiful kitchen features stainless appliances. The second floor has 4 bedrooms including the primary suite, as well as a game room. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear 16x12 deck. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, and playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change.