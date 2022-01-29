 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $775,000

Come check out this amazing turnkey-ready oasis in the sought-after neighborhood of Skybrook. Completely turnkey ready with updated kitchen, flooring, custom paint in addition to the spectacular pool that is fenced in! Whether it is work from home or a summer pool party this home has you covered.

