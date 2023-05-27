NEW luxury home in Huntersville! Choose your own design features in this beautiful 5-bedroom/4 bath Roanoke plan that boasts over 3,600 SF. The main level includes a guest suite with a full bath, a designer kitchen, a dining room with tray ceiling, a family room with a gas fireplace and a study with French doors. The beautiful kitchen features stainless appliances and upgraded cabinetry. The second floor has 4 bedrooms including the primary suite, as well as a spacious loft. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch or 16x12 deck. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, and playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $777,000
