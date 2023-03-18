Choose your own design features in this beautiful, 2-story, 5-Bedroom/4-Bath home! This Charleston plan has been selected to be built on this lot, but you can make it your own by selecting all interior and exterior design features from our curated collection, featuring the latest in home design elements. The first floor of this home features a guest suite on the main level, along with a large, beautiful kitchen, family room with fireplace, dining room, and study. Four additional bedrooms are upstairs, including the primary bedroom which features a large walk-in closet, and the primary bath, featuring a garden tub and a separate tiled shower. The upper floor also includes a bonus room and laundry room. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear screened porch, deck, or paver patio with fire pit. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change.