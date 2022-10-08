NEW construction in Huntersville! This 5-BR/4-BA Roanoke plan includes a guest suite on the main level with full bath, butlers pantry, decorative window package in the study and family room, a spacious covered porch, tray ceilings, luxury primary shower and more! Beautiful EVP flooring runs throughout the main living areas. The second floor has 4 bedrooms including the primary suite. The kitchen features upgraded white cabinets w/soft-close doors & drawers, a contrasting grey island, white quartz counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and wine cooler in the butlers pantry. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch or deck. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, and playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $810,000
