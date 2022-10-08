 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $810,000

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $810,000

NEW construction in Huntersville! This 5-BR/4-BA Roanoke plan includes a guest suite on the main level with full bath, butlers pantry, decorative window package in the study and family room, a spacious covered porch, tray ceilings, luxury primary shower and more! Beautiful EVP flooring runs throughout the main living areas. The second floor has 4 bedrooms including the primary suite. The kitchen features upgraded white cabinets w/soft-close doors & drawers, a contrasting grey island, white quartz counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and wine cooler in the butlers pantry. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch or deck. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, and playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts