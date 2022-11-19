5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $819,000

This 5-bedroom/4.5 bath McDowell plan has a finished basement with bedroom and full bath. The main level includes the primary bedroom, a family room with stone fireplace, a designer kitchen with island and butler's pantry, a dining room with tray ceiling, and a deck with stairs to the backyard. The second floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a loft, a bonus room, and 144 SF of finished storage. The kitchen features white cabinets with soft close doors and drawers, quartz counters, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and a wine refrigerator in the butler's pantry. The primary bath has a garden tub and separate tiled shower. A brick paver patio with firepit provides an additional outdoor living space. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, and playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, completion dates are subject to change.