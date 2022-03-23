5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $849,900

Beautiful three-story home in one of Huntersville’s most desired neighborhoods! This home was built in 2019, includes a finished, walk-out, basement, has approx. 4,600 sf, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, formal dining room, den, bonus room, 2 car garage, plus unfinished storage space in basement (approx. 550 sf). This Essex II plan has an inviting open concept floorplan with rich hardwood floors throughout the first floor. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, white cabinets, a 4-burner gas stove, TWO ovens, microwave, large walk-in pantry, plus a butler’s pantry. This home includes a 4’ bump-out to the living room and basement (adds approx. 80 sf (each)); few homes in the neighborhood include this structural upgrade! The tankless hot-water heater provides near-instant hot water throughout the home. The large laundry room off the primary suite closet makes doing laundry a breeze and provides a great 2nd access point to/from the primary suite.