5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $850,000

Remarkably gorgeous John Wieland custom home. Superbly build w/ a regal full brick exterior, spacious front porch & 3 car garage. 2story entry w/ many versatile rooms to use for your needs. A guest suite is located on main floor w/ a full bath. All carpet on 2nd floor was replaced w/ engineered hardwoods. A grand chef Kitchen has professionally painted white cabinets, a large island & a lovely view of the backyard. The kitchen opens up to a cozy family room w/ a fireplace & windows overlooking a fully fenced lot. This home has 5 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms plus an oversized bonus/loft to convert as a flex space. There is no shortage walk-in closets, built-ins, and SPACE. Enjoy entertaining parties and family on your trek deck and fire pit in the backyard. Home is in close proximity to Olmsted's amenities: clubhouse, pool, playground, tennis courts, fitness center. 20 minutes from downtown Charlotte. See for yourself this dream home and the charm of the neighborhood.