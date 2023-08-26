Almost NEW, "move-in ready" full brick 5BR/4.5BA in SKYBROOK loaded with upgrades! Luxury, resort style living w/golf, pool, tennis & fitness! Open floorplan & hardwood floors throughout! Enjoy cooking for family & friends in the gourmet kitchen w/upgraded appliances, stainless steel range hood cover, gas cooktop, wall ovens & oversized island plus a "Costco-sized" pantry. Perfect for entertaining! Host the best cookouts in the neighborhood on the deck in the private, fenced yard backing to woods ready for a pool! Drink your morning coffee on the covered front porch. Relax at the end of the day in the large, upstairs primary suite w/tray ceiling, huge closet, soaking tub & large shower. Enjoy your favorite book in the family room in front of the stone corner fireplace. Formal LR & DR. Main level guest suite & large secondary bedrooms w/ ensuite baths. Convenient upper level laundry & tons of storage! 3-car garage! Prewired 5.1 Home Theatre system & irrigation. Must see!