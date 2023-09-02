Stunning, like-new home in the highly desirable Walden community in Huntersville. Rocking chair front porch welcomes you into this immaculate 5 bed, 4.5 bath home with an open concept layout, wide-plank flooring and stylish lighting. Gourmet kitchen features quartz, gas cooktop, double oven, island with seating, farmhouse sink, walk-in and butler’s pantry. Breakfast area, family room with gas fireplace and dining room with tray ceiling are perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Dedicated office with French doors is ideal for those working from home. Bed with full bath on the main level. Spacious primary with ensuite offers two vanities, shower, freestanding soaking tub, amazing walk-in closet and access to the convenient laundry. 2 additional beds, full bath and bonus on the upper level. Want more? Basement offers 1,120 finished sq. ft. including a bed and full bath. Screened porch and deck. Clubhouse, pool and playground. Minutes from Downtown Huntersville, LKN, Charlotte, I-77, I-485.