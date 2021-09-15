Get Prepared to be impressed as you enter the highly Coveted Tiburon Floor Plan which offers a dramatic 2 Story family rm. Master and an Additional Bedroom Suite on the Main Floor. Entertain in your spacious Family Room that opens to a Gourmet Kitchen with Large Island and Gleaming Wood Floors. Upstairs You will find Jack and Jill bedrooms, with Vaulted ceilings and Large Walk In Closets. Third bdrm with on suite bath. Walk in storage. Basement w full bath, large rec room and two flex rooms to fit your needs.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $949,900
