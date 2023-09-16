Welcome to your dream home! This stunning Shiloh plan in Ashe Meadows boasts 5 spacious bedrooms and 4 luxurious bathrooms, perfect for your family's comfort and convenience. The highlight of this home is the gourmet chef's kitchen, equipped with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances that will make cooking a breeze. The beautiful quartz countertops offer ample space for meal prep while the stainless apron sink adds a touch of elegance to the space. The soft-close door and drawer cabinetry add practicality and efficiency to the kitchen, making it easy to keep everything organized. With its spacious layout and high-end finishes, this home is perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with family. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this beautiful home in Ashe Meadows!
5 Bedroom Home in Indian Trail - $697,055
