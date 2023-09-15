This 5 bedroom home is nestled in a friendly, suburban neighborhood with a lush front yard. Notice the extensive stonework & topiaries as you approach the front door. Enter the 2 story foyer and to your right is the formal dining room, a modern kitchen that boasts granite countertops & stainless steel appliances and french doors that lead to the cozy sunroom. The spacious first floor primary suite has an amazing view of the yard, a custom walk-in closet, and an en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub, separate shower and double vanities. There are three secondary bedrooms, a large upstairs primary w/ private bathroom, Media Room with beautiful built-ins and a bedroom sized loft area. The fully fenced private backyard oasis has a secondary patio for BBQs and gatherings, multiple butterfly bushes & 2 thriving Japanese Maples. The customized laundry room houses a washer, dryer, plenty of storage and leads to a single car garage. A separate 2-car side load garage has ample storage space.