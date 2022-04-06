5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,350,000

New Price on this Home! One of the largest properties in all of Kannapolis, siting on 1.14 acres with a running brook behind it. Over 6000 sq. ft. of living space. The master bedroom is like a private hotel, with see-thru fireplace, wet-bar, dual closets, and massive bath with sunk-in hot tub. 4 out of the 5 bedrooms are located on the main floor. The 2nd Level offers a own theater-room just like being at the movies, billiard room, and gathering area with wet bar. This gourmet kitchen will make you feel like a top chef with granite counters and premium cabinetry. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. The 3 car garage is expansive. Love to cook outdoors? Wait till you see the outdoor covered kitchen and built-in grill. This is an entertainer's dream home. Luxury is what this is all about and this one suits you just fine!