 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,350,000

5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,350,000

New Price on this Home! One of the largest properties in all of Kannapolis, siting on 1.14 acres with a running brook behind it. Over 6000 sq. ft. of living space. The master bedroom is like a private hotel, with see-thru fireplace, wet-bar, dual closets, and massive bath with sunk-in hot tub. 4 out of the 5 bedrooms are located on the main floor. The 2nd Level offers a own theater-room just like being at the movies, billiard room, and gathering area with wet bar. This gourmet kitchen will make you feel like a top chef with granite counters and premium cabinetry. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. The 3 car garage is expansive. Love to cook outdoors? Wait till you see the outdoor covered kitchen and built-in grill. This is an entertainer's dream home. Luxury is what this is all about and this one suits you just fine!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts