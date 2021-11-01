5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,350,000

Just reduced to recently Appraised Value! This elegant, well stated home sitting on a private level 1.14 Acres lot is one of the largest homes in Kannapolis. A rare find in this picturesque setting just outside of Charlotte with over 6300 sqft of luxury living space. Check out the video tour here: https://vimeo.com/595483052 This amazing home comes with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The master bedroom is expansive with a see thru fireplace, dual closets, large walk-in shower, sunk in hot tub and wet bar! This home is made for entertaining with a billiard room, a home theatre room with a huge projection screen and 7.2 surround sound, exercise area, full bar and a covered outdoor kitchen. Gourmet kitchen adorned with granite counters, travertine tile and premium white cabinets. Cherry hardwood floors cover the rest of the house on both levels. Laundry room on main level and 2 tankless water heaters. There is a dedicated well for the irrigation system and a 3 car garage.