An Elegant well stated home sits on a private level 1.14 Acres lot in Kannapolis. A rare find in this picturesque setting just outside of Charlotte with over 6300 sq ft of luxury living space. This amazing home comes with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The master bedroom is expansive with a see thru fireplace, dual closets, large walk-in shower, sunk in hot tub and wet bar! This home is made for entertaining with a billiard room, a home theatre room with a huge projection screen and 7.2 surround sound, exercise area, full bar and a covered outdoor kitchen. Gourmet kitchen adorned with granite countertops, travertine tile and premium white cabinets. Cherry hardwood floors cover the rest of the house on both levels. The laundry room on main level and 2 tankless water heaters. There is a well dedicated to the irrigation system and a 3 car garage. This home is just minutes from Davidson, Mooresville, Concord and Cornelius.
5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,400,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Ball Corporation, an aluminum packaging company, will invest $383 millions in the Red Bull and Rauch hub, bringing in about 200 more jobs to the project.
- Updated
The reaction to the Cabarrus County Board of Education's decision to make masks optional to begin the 2021-22 school year was mixed.
- Updated
The Concord Police announced that two teens, an 18 and 19-year-old, died in a crash on Concord Parkway South Monday. Police suspect heavy rain caused the crash.
- Updated
The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted 5-2 Monday at a Special Called Meeting to make mask wearing optional on campuses starting this academic year in CCS.
Great opportunity! Excellent location-just minutes from the Cannon Ballers stadium, the Research Center, and the newly revamped downtown Kanna…
I’ve heard from a lot of you and as you see the Friday Five is still here. Now let’s dive into a few new tidbits.
THIS HOME WILL BE SHOWCASED ON A FUTURE EPISODE OF HGTV "HOUSE HUNTERS"!! WOW.. This estate home literally has it all and sits on over 1 acre …
- Updated
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced in a news conference Thursday that state government cabinet agencies will now be required to verify if the…
- Updated
CONCORD — Municipal and Cabarrus County real estate and personal property tax bills were mailed Friday, and officials are reminding property o…
- Updated
The City will provide three parcels of property to Right Field Development, LLC as an investment incentive. The land has an appraised value of $1,668,442.