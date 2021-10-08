 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,450,000

5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,450,000

5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,450,000

This elegant, well stated home sitting on a private level 1.14 Acres lot is one of the largest homes in Kannapolis. A rare find in this picturesque setting just outside of Charlotte with over 6300 sqft of luxury living space. Check out the video tour here: https://vimeo.com/595483052 This amazing home comes with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The master bedroom is expansive with a see thru fireplace, dual closets, large walk-in shower, sunk in hot tub and wet bar! This home is made for entertaining with a billiard room, a home theatre room with a huge projection screen and 7.2 surround sound, exercise area, full bar and a covered outdoor kitchen. Gourmet kitchen adorned with granite counters, travertine tile and premium white cabinets. Cherry hardwood floors cover the rest of the house on both levels. Laundry room on main level and 2 tankless water heaters. There is a dedicated well for the irrigation system and a 3 car garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage
National News

3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts