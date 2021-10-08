This elegant, well stated home sitting on a private level 1.14 Acres lot is one of the largest homes in Kannapolis. A rare find in this picturesque setting just outside of Charlotte with over 6300 sqft of luxury living space. Check out the video tour here: https://vimeo.com/595483052 This amazing home comes with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The master bedroom is expansive with a see thru fireplace, dual closets, large walk-in shower, sunk in hot tub and wet bar! This home is made for entertaining with a billiard room, a home theatre room with a huge projection screen and 7.2 surround sound, exercise area, full bar and a covered outdoor kitchen. Gourmet kitchen adorned with granite counters, travertine tile and premium white cabinets. Cherry hardwood floors cover the rest of the house on both levels. Laundry room on main level and 2 tankless water heaters. There is a dedicated well for the irrigation system and a 3 car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
Week 7 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
- Updated
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — The hard part wasn't dodging his way around a crash and then driving to the front of the field at Talladega Superspeedway. That was just instinct for Bubba Wallace.
DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared.
It looks like Kannapolis is becoming a party town. This week the City Council approved creating a social district that will allow visitors to …
- Updated
The Concord High School Athletic Hall of Fame will honor its second class of inductees next month. Twelve individual former Spiders and one te…
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Mount Pleasant Tigers continued their fast start to conference play, blanking South Stanly…
- Updated
The new Cabarrus Emergency Medical Service Headquarters is one step closer after the county received construction bids.
- Updated
CONCORD – The battle of the Bulldogs was in its first chapter as Cream of Cabarrus No. 3 Jay M. Robinson and winless Albemarle squared off for…
- Updated
"He went to school Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and was perfectly fine. He was playing football perfectly fine. And Friday we took him to the hospital, and he ended up in the ICU for over a month," mother Melody Battle remembered.