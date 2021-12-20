5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $379,999

This 5 bdr 2.5 ba move-in ready home sits on .58 of an acre which backs up to a tree-lined lot and boasts an enormously beautiful deck just made for outdoor living. The large Primary bedroom is on the Main Floor w/an en-suite bathroom which includes a sunken whirlpool tub and a newly refreshed separate walk-in shower. The natural wood flooring begins in the Foyer and goes throughout most of the main floor. (4) nice size bdrms await you upstairs w/the option to make one a bonus room! Tons of light and storage, including a Walk-In Attic. Newly replaced toilets, luxury vinyl plank flooring in the Primary bdrm, a new roof in 2009, new furnace and air systems in 2010, new appliances in 2018, a newly installed sliding glass door, garage door, and several windows in 2021, make this immaculately kept home a must see! This beautiful community with only 19 homes, and annual HOA dues at $100, makes this a desirable location for anyone. This property is less than 5 miles from the I-85 interstate