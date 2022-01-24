Back on market… Previous Buyer got cold feet and backed out at the eleventh hour!...***Now listed under Appraised Value*** Gem of a home located in a small 19 SFH Community of Homeowners with an Annual HOA Dues of $100. HOA is managed by homeowners. Located less than 3 miles from I-85 and also less than 3 miles from the New Renovated Downtown City of Kannapolis. Primary bedroom w/ a spacious en-suite bath including a sunken whirlpool tub is on the Main floor. Original hardwood flooring begins in the Foyer and goes throughout most of the Main Floor. (4) nice size bdrms await you upstairs w/the option to make one a Bonus room! Tons of light and storage exist, including a Walk-In Attic. Newly installed toilets, luxury vinyl plank flooring in Primary bdrm, carpet in others. Systems updated in 2010-new evaporator coil December 2021, leaf gutter guards 2009, new appliances 2018, newly installed sliding glass door and several windows in 2021 makes this immaculately kept home a must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $395,000
