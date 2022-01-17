5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $395,000

Rare opportunity to own a 5 bedroom home in Manchester Place! This home features 3 full bathrooms plus a half bathroom. It also has a sunroom and a large bonus area on the second level. The great room has a gas fireplace and is open to the dining area and kitchen. The master bedroom has a large en suite with a separate jetted garden tub and shower. This home is currently rented at $1,995 per month. Please do not disturb the tenant.