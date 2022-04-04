5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $399,000

E calling for highest
CONCORD — This is a bittersweet column for me to write.
CONCORD — As he stood atop the ladder Sunday night, arms stretched wide, conjuring images of that famed statue in Brazil, Leaky Black’s mother…
CONCORD — For the first time in more than two decades, Cabarrus County will be represented at the NCAA tournament’s Final Four.
Cabarrus County is not the same “dry” place it once was. We’ve got breweries, wineries and restaurants with liquor by the drink. A few years a…
President signs bill tightening restrictions on synthetic nicotine products
If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...
Concord Police seek help identifying two males.
CONCORD – The Greatest Basketball Player Cabarrus County Has Ever Seen considered making more history last year.
Macy’s, Inc., the iconic American retailer, will invest more than $584 million to build its first automated fulfillment center in the town of …
The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was still locked, according to an accident report.
