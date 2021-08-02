5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $440,000

Everything on today's buyer wish list! New carpet, fresh paint, and a Choice home warranty! Work from home in a private office, enjoy the family room w/ a fireplace that opens to the kitchen & a guest room w/ a full bath all on the main floor. The kitchen has granite countertops, plenty of counter space, & cabinets. An oak staircase in the foyer leads to a large bonus room, plus 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths. Relax in the oversized master suite w/ a sitting room, large closet, and large master bath. You can entertain from front to back w/ a front porch, a screened-in deck in the back, and a side deck off the kitchen perfect for grilling. One of the upstairs bedrooms has its own bathroom, and two bedrooms share a bath. The location is a convenient short walk to the community pool and recreation area. The HOA fee includes internet, basic cable & basic ADT security. Community access to greenway.