Everything on today's buyer wish list! New carpet, fresh paint, and a Choice home warranty! Work from home in a private office, enjoy the family room w/ a fireplace that opens to the kitchen & a guest room w/ a full bath all on the main floor. The kitchen has granite countertops, plenty of counter space, & cabinets. An oak staircase in the foyer leads to a large bonus room, plus 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths. Relax in the oversized master suite w/ a sitting room, large closet, and large master bath. You can entertain from front to back w/ a front porch, a screened-in deck in the back, and a side deck off the kitchen perfect for grilling. One of the upstairs bedrooms has its own bathroom, and two bedrooms share a bath. The location is a convenient short walk to the community pool and recreation area. The HOA fee includes internet, basic cable & basic ADT security. Community access to greenway.
5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $440,000
Ball Corporation, an aluminum packaging company, will invest $383 millions in the Red Bull and Rauch hub, bringing in about 200 more jobs to the project.
The reaction to the Cabarrus County Board of Education's decision to make masks optional to begin the 2021-22 school year was mixed.
The Concord Police announced that two teens, an 18 and 19-year-old, died in a crash on Concord Parkway South Monday. Police suspect heavy rain caused the crash.
The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted 5-2 Monday at a Special Called Meeting to make mask wearing optional on campuses starting this academic year in CCS.
I’ve heard from a lot of you and as you see the Friday Five is still here. Now let’s dive into a few new tidbits.
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced in a news conference Thursday that state government cabinet agencies will now be required to verify if the…
CONCORD — Municipal and Cabarrus County real estate and personal property tax bills were mailed Friday, and officials are reminding property o…
The City will provide three parcels of property to Right Field Development, LLC as an investment incentive. The land has an appraised value of $1,668,442.