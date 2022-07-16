 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $470,000

Beautiful almost brand new 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home close to all that Kannapolis has to offer! This home offers a 2nd primary bedroom on the main floor, dedicated office space, custom built in kitchen seating, a large living space and that is just the bottom floor. The primary bedroom has all the upgrades including a dedicated seating space and fireplace! Down the hall from the primary bedroom you will find a bonus space great for entertaining with a large storage closet. There are also 3 additional oversized bedrooms on the top floor really making great use of every sqft this home has to offer. No detail was spared in the building of this beauty!

