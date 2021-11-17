Large open floor plan with finished third floor with full bath. Hardwoods in foyer, DR and Kit/Brk, 42"cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash and SS appliances, Owners suite on 2nd floor with separate sitting room and dual closets, Two gas log fireplaces Formal Living and Great room, upgraded moldings throughout. Resort style amenities with clubhouse, lounge poolside, deck, kitchen, lagoon style pool with kid's fountain, water slide and beach style entry. Tennis courts, Basketball Court, Playground and sand volleyball court. Neighborhood features walking trails, sidewalks with village pocket parks...
5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $470,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
- Updated
INDIAN TRAIL – The Cabarrus Warriors will be playing for a state championship in football next week.
“Christmas in the City” has come to town once again. This will be the eighth year of the production.
Unique property with so many features to appreciate! With approximately 141 acres, you have room to roam, fish, hunt, or just sit back and enj…
- Updated
Results from second-round playoff games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:
The holidays started before Halloween if you go by what the big retailers. Walmart and Target had Christmas stuff out days before the candy so…
- Updated
It appears I must put away my dream of a new Jeep Gladiator, crank up my ragged old truck and drive it into town for that overdue inspection b…
- Updated
Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...
- Updated
The City of Kannapolis announced its holiday celebration events.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Breaking down the four big playoff games involving Cabarrus County football teams
- Updated
CONCORD – It started in the oppressive heat of August with 10 Cabarrus County football teams dreaming of magical seasons.