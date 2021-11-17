 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $470,000

Large open floor plan with finished third floor with full bath. Hardwoods in foyer, DR and Kit/Brk, 42"cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash and SS appliances, Owners suite on 2nd floor with separate sitting room and dual closets, Two gas log fireplaces Formal Living and Great room, upgraded moldings throughout. Resort style amenities with clubhouse, lounge poolside, deck, kitchen, lagoon style pool with kid's fountain, water slide and beach style entry. Tennis courts, Basketball Court, Playground and sand volleyball court. Neighborhood features walking trails, sidewalks with village pocket parks...

