Check out this Amazing Home, located in the Beautiful Azalea Estates! This Home boasts an Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Kitchen, Office/Study, Dedicated Laundry Room, Four Spacious Bedrooms, and a Bonus/Bedroom with a closet. The Owner's Suite is situated on its own side of the upper level, allowing for privacy while still in proximity of the secondary bedrooms. Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite, and Large Center Island perfect for breakfast! Outside is a nearly 1/4 Acre fenced-in lot with an extended patio and an elevated Private Lawn Area backing to the Woods. The garage is finished (previously used as a workout space). Azalea Estates is a quiet community located on the Cabarrus County side of Kannapolis, Convenient to I-85, hospital, shopping and schools. This home is a must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Power to persevere helped Tigers' Darbutt deal with adversity, come out stronger
MOUNT PLEASANT – It takes patience to be a good hunter.
CHARLOTTE — Blumenthal Performing Arts is pleased to announce the nominees competing in the 10th annual High School Musical Theater Awards, al…
CONCORD – Last week was an unprecedented time for former Cabarrus County football players.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Chairman of the Cabarrus County Commission and his business dealings with the city of K…
CONCORD — The Confederate statue in front of the Old Courthouse must be removed for a number of reasons.