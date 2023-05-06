Check out this Amazing Home, located in the Beautiful Azalea Estates! This Home boasts an Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Kitchen, Office/Study, Dedicated Laundry Room, Four Spacious Bedrooms, and a Bonus/Bedroom with a closet. The Owner's Suite is situated on its own side of the upper level, allowing for privacy while still in proximity of the secondary bedrooms. Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite, and Large Center Island perfect for breakfast! Outside is a nearly 1/4 Acre fenced-in lot with an extended patio and an elevated Private Lawn Area backing to the Woods. The garage is finished (previously used as a workout space). Azalea Estates is a quiet community located on the Cabarrus County side of Kannapolis, Convenient to I-85, hospital, shopping and schools. This home is a must see!