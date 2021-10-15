Great entertaining home! Nantucket features open plan living and Gourmet Kitchen with SS gas cook-top & double wall ovens + Butler's Pantry! Great Room has Real Wood Burning Fireplace! Second floor Media Room with Kitchenette for Family Fun!
5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $515,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Week 8 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: With a four-game win streak and new posture, Concord is a contender once again
- Updated
CONCORD – This story won’t end in a championship.
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS – The emergence of West Cabarrus’ kicking game and the absence of A.L. Brown’s allowed the Wolverines to escape Kannapolis’ Memoria…
- Updated
CONCORD – Each Friday night, the Concord Spiders seem to hit a new milestone.
SOUTHPORT, N.C. – With their single-engine vessel, Bare Necessities, the Kannapolis crew of captain Cameron Yow, Mitchell Pigg and Bradley Flo…
- Updated
The Gibson Mill’s food hall-style dining and shopping experience, Gibson Mill Market, announced its latest additions Thursday.
- Updated
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 9:
- Updated
Jared Porter and his family bring a competitive edge to the farming industry at their family farm in Mt. Pleasant. At Porter Farms, not only d…
- Updated
CONCORD – It’s safe to say nothing comes easy for the Northwest Cabarrus football team this season.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings use strong fourth-quarter effort to register second consecutive victory
- Updated
CONCORD – Central Cabarrus may have found its mojo.