Welcome to this beautiful home! With a natural color palette and partial flooring replacement, this house is ready to become your perfect home. The kitchen is equipped with a center island and a nice backsplash. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and the other rooms provide flexible living space. The primary bathroom has double sinks and good under sink storage. The backyard has a sitting area for you to relax and enjoy the outdoors. This house is a great opportunity to own a home that you can make your own. Don't miss out on this amazing home!