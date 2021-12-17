 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $824,900

5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $824,900

5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $824,900

Stunning custom all BRICK home with luxury outdoor living! Seller spent one hundred thousand dollars on back yard alone with a landscape architect. Back yard is an entertaining Oasis with in ground pool, hot tub, seating areas, Stone fireplace, gas grill & landscaping with Palm trees & six foot privacy fence. Quiet custom neighborhood with half plus acre lots. Extra parking with side load 4 Garages & double driveway. Five Beds & 4 full Baths plus an 800+ sq ft Game/Media room & plus huge Office or separate Dining room. Open plan with Kitchen, Den & Dining together. Great room with two story soaring ceiling, grand Fireplace & 18 ft built ins. Dream Kitchen has second dining area plus table size island & stainless appliances. Entire back of home looks out to flowing fountain in pool. Many upgrades like dry Sauna. Storage Building stays. Bonus room could be mother-in-law suite. Walk one mile to Cabarrus Park. (Border of Concord & Kannapolis.) Be on Hwy 29, I-85 or Hwy 73 in five minutes.)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

Someone in North Carolina won a hefty Powerball prize and might not know it

  • Updated

Someone in North Carolina won a big Powerball prize and may not know it, lottery officials said as the ultimate jackpot soared past $300 million on Saturday. No one claimed the $100,000 prize won in Wednesday’s drawing on a $3 Power Play ticket, according to a lottery news release. The winner purchased the ticket at Big Al’s Mini Mart on Jackson Street in Roanoke Rapids, officials said. The ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts