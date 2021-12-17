Stunning custom all BRICK home with luxury outdoor living! Seller spent one hundred thousand dollars on back yard alone with a landscape architect. Back yard is an entertaining Oasis with in ground pool, hot tub, seating areas, Stone fireplace, gas grill & landscaping with Palm trees & six foot privacy fence. Quiet custom neighborhood with half plus acre lots. Extra parking with side load 4 Garages & double driveway. Five Beds & 4 full Baths plus an 800+ sq ft Game/Media room & plus huge Office or separate Dining room. Open plan with Kitchen, Den & Dining together. Great room with two story soaring ceiling, grand Fireplace & 18 ft built ins. Dream Kitchen has second dining area plus table size island & stainless appliances. Entire back of home looks out to flowing fountain in pool. Many upgrades like dry Sauna. Storage Building stays. Bonus room could be mother-in-law suite. Walk one mile to Cabarrus Park. (Border of Concord & Kannapolis.) Be on Hwy 29, I-85 or Hwy 73 in five minutes.)
5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $824,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Cabarrus County continues to grow with new businesses almost each day but every now and then there’s a bump in the road like Tuesday’s Amazon outage.
- Updated
The human remains found near Pine Cross Drive in Mount Pleasant have been identified as missing person William “Quincy” Piland of Mount Pleasant.
The annual Miss Cabarrus County Scholarship Program was held Dec. 4 at Kannapolis Middle School. Taylor Foley was crowned Miss Cabarrus County 2022.
- Updated
Today's Kannapolis Christmas Parade and the Celebration of Lights has been canceled due to the forecast of severe weather that is anticipated …
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
- Updated
Someone in North Carolina won a big Powerball prize and may not know it, lottery officials said as the ultimate jackpot soared past $300 million on Saturday. No one claimed the $100,000 prize won in Wednesday’s drawing on a $3 Power Play ticket, according to a lottery news release. The winner purchased the ticket at Big Al’s Mini Mart on Jackson Street in Roanoke Rapids, officials said. The ...
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – Daniel Crosby isn’t even from Cabarrus County, let alone Mount Pleasant, where he’ll soon be THE sports face in the tiny town…
- Updated
The City of Kannapolis will see more development downtown with the new Stadium Lofts. A new barbeque restaurant and tavern is also in the works.
- Updated
CONCORD – What the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team couldn’t do at the start of the first quarter it more than made up for to open the ne…
- Updated
“Some days are better than others when it comes to getting to your goal — that’s for life in general but especially when it comes to changing habits," Carla Clingerman said.