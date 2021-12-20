Coming Winter 2022! Welcome to the Morgan Meadows a community of new homes nestled in the quaint town of Locust, NC. Only 28 miles from the Charlotte city center. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story and ranch plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking this new community to call home.
5 Bedroom Home in Locust - $0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The human remains found near Pine Cross Drive in Mount Pleasant have been identified as missing person William “Quincy” Piland of Mount Pleasant.
- Updated
The family of Terri Bobbitt will likely never get justice — no trial and no one punished.
The business boom in Cabarrus County continues with a new Kroger Fulfillment Center coming to Highway 49 in Concord and other projects in the …
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
- Updated
The City of Kannapolis will see more development downtown with the new Stadium Lofts. A new barbeque restaurant and tavern is also in the works.
- Updated
“For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes.” (Romans 1:16)
- Updated
The city of Concord has a new survey up for the new master plan for Academy Academy-Gibson Village Park which will guide forthcoming park renovations and enhancement.
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS – As a sophomore and junior, C.J. Wilson played some brilliant games on his home court at A.L. Brown’s Bullock Gym, enough that he …
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tigers keep on trucking, topping Albemarle to remain perfect in the YVC
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant boys basketball team used a balanced effort to dispatch Albemarle, 68-61, in a Yadkin Valley 1A/2A matchup…
- Updated
Jeanne Dixon was sworn in at the Kannapolis City Council meeting Monday night, making her the first female African-American to join the board.