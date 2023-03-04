This is a brand new 5 bedroom rental home with an additional dedicated home office. All new appliances included: washer/ dryer, refrigerator, oven, stove, microwave, dishwasher. Pool amenities scheduled for completion this summer. This new community in the beautiful town of Locust. Crossroads is conveniently located off of Albemarle Road, only 30 minutes drive from uptown Charlotte. This home is an incredible value with all the benefits of new construction. Home is Connected package includes programmable thermostat, Z-Wave door lock and wireless switch, touchscreen control device, automation platform, video doorbell, and Amazon Echo Show and Echo Dot. The Hayden plan features a main level office, Main level guest bedroom and bath, plus four spacious bedrooms and loft upstairs. This open floor plan concept is great for entertaining. There is no shortage of storage space all throughout the home.