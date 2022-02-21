Welcome to the Morgan Meadows a community of new homes nestled in the quaint town of Locust, NC. Only 28 miles from the Charlotte city center. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story and ranch plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking this new community to call home.
5 Bedroom Home in Locust - $383,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The People’s Champ: Crayton has one goal: Win third straight wrestling title for the adoring fans of Mount Pleasant
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The whole town of Mount Pleasant won’t be at the Greensboro Coliseum these next three days.
- Updated
Some smaller subdivisions are headed for Hickory Ride Road.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
Last fall I told you how much I loved that time of the year – football, great weather, baseball (how about them Braves!) and lot of fun things…
- Updated
CONCORD – Here are the results of Friday’s conference championship games involving teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper encourages schools and local governments to end their mask mandates.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Four Cabarrus grapplers win public-school state titles, including a pair of two-timers
- Updated
CONCORD – Cabarrus County sent nine wrestlers to the Greensboro Coliseum as regional champions on Thursday.
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: In electric SPC tourney finals, Vikings top Spiders in a different way – a close one
- Updated
CONCORD – Those mercy-rule minutes never came.
- Updated
Call them the “Final 24.”