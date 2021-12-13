 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Locust - $450,000

5 Bedroom Home in Locust - $450,000

5 Bedroom Home in Locust - $450,000

Why wait to build and go through all the supply chain/construction delays? This home is less than 6 months old and offers 5 bedrooms and a generous size bonus room in a desirable golf course community. Enjoy your covered lanai and fenced in back yard with easy trips to restaurants and grocery stores. New home warranty still in effect. Large kitchen with huge breakfast/dining area and kitchen island, granite countertops in kitchen and all baths. Wood blinds on all windows. Huge lot that is 0.31 acres! Call for your personal tour today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

Bonuses for state employees, teachers in NC will arrive in time for the holidays

  • Updated

State employees and teachers will get a holiday gift from the government this month: $1,000 bonuses in their December paychecks. The bonuses will arrive in the paychecks of tens of thousands of state workers on the first day of winter: Dec. 21. The bonuses are part of the state budget passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper before Thanksgiving. Workers who will ...

State and Regional News

Someone in North Carolina won a hefty Powerball prize and might not know it

  • Updated

Someone in North Carolina won a big Powerball prize and may not know it, lottery officials said as the ultimate jackpot soared past $300 million on Saturday. No one claimed the $100,000 prize won in Wednesday’s drawing on a $3 Power Play ticket, according to a lottery news release. The winner purchased the ticket at Big Al’s Mini Mart on Jackson Street in Roanoke Rapids, officials said. The ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts