5 Bedroom Home in Locust - $450,000

Why wait to build and go through all the supply chain/construction delays? This home is less than 6 months old and offers 5 bedrooms and a generous size bonus room in a desirable golf course community. Enjoy your covered lanai and fenced in back yard with easy trips to restaurants and grocery stores. New home warranty still in effect. Large kitchen with huge breakfast/dining area and kitchen island, granite countertops in kitchen and all baths. Wood blinds on all windows. Huge lot that is 0.31 acres! Call for your personal tour today.