Don't let this one get away! Conveniently located between Charlotte, Albemarle, Oakboro, Concord, and Monroe making this property location stand out. Close by the Red Bridge Golf Course, shopping, dining, medical offices. Recreational opportunities abound at nearby Rocky River, Lake Tillery, and Badin Lake. Enjoy a seat on the front and back covered porches to view the sunrise and sunset. Level front yard with parking. Backyard fencing installed. Third garage bay with added concrete pad gives options for storage or recreational vehicles. Inviting spacious entry leads to open great room, kitchen, and breakfast areas. Main level has 4 bedrooms/2 full baths. Upstairs offers privacy with large, open bonus room, 5th bedroom, and full bath. Granite counters in kitchen and baths. Ceramic tile backsplash boasts a finished touch to kitchen.Cordless blinds throughout home. Natural gas water heater, stove, furnace, and fireplace logs are featured. Extra storage space in attic. No HOA dues.