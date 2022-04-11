5 Bedroom Home in Locust - $465,000

Perfectly appointed home w/open floorplan, lots of natural light and space throughout. The large kitchen is the center of the home- love the huge island with pendant lighting, breakfast bar, 42" cabinets, granite counters & tile backsplash. Butler's panty with access to the formal dining room for easy food service & entertainment. The great room is just that- large living room that is completely open to the kitchen & breakfast area. Bedroom & full bath on the main level. Drop zone right by the garage entrance for all your coats & bags. Really spacious primary bedroom w/sitting area to the side, double vanity, extended size tiled shower & soaking tub (the view from the bathroom window looks like a painting!). Three more bedrooms & loft upstairs, the guest bathroom features a double vanity. Laundry on the second floor for convenience. Three car garage, fully fenced backyard (check out the view from the backyard) & rocking chair front porch. Beautiful home with tons of space to offer!