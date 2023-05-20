Welcome to this 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in the Red Bridge Golf Club neighborhood. This home features a covered back porch with a lot backing up to the golf course. The open floor plan has a fireplace in the living room and includes appliances (washer/dryer/refrigerator etc). This home has a 2 car garage that enters the home into a laundry/mud room. This conveniently located home is walking distance to Rocky River Vineyards, shopping, dining, a grocery store and Starbucks. The main level has 4 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and the second floor has a large bonus room, a bedroom and a full bathroom. The large primary bedroom looks out to the backyard and golf course and has a spacious primary bathroom that features a duel vanity and soaking tub.