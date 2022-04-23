5 Bedroom Home in Locust - $624,900

BIG PRICE DROP!! Captivating Barn Style Home w/Particular Attention to Detail Nestled in the Woods on 1.28 ac This Handcrafted Custom Barn Home Offers Stellar Style, a Unique Touch w/Richly Appointed Finishes Thru-Out. Gorgeous 10 x 54 Covered Porch w/Metal Roof & Wood Post Beans is Ready for Entertaining & Offers Duel Entry into homes Main Floor Grand Rm w/Very Impressive 20' Fireplace Wall & Ceiling Height, Exposed Beams, Wood Ceilings w/Recessed Lighting, Shiplap Accent Walls, Elegant Concrete Floor & Open Concept Living & Dining Flowing into Kitchen that is Separated by an Ebony Workspace Island & also Offers Walkin Pantry & 8x11 Pocket Office. Off from the 2 Car Garage you have a Utility/Laundry Area w/Shower & also a Separate Full Bathrm Exceptional Primary Bedrm End Suite & Additional Bedrm on Main Floor. Dramatic Iron Raining alines Staircase & Upper Floor w/an Open View Catwalk that connects The Home Study/Office Rm to the Entertain/Gathering Rm, Additional 3 bedrms & Full Bath. This Is A Stunning Home~ With Quality Beyond Comparison & A Unique Design~