5 Bedroom Home in Midland - $400,000

Why wait for new construction? Fabulous 2 story home, only one year old is located on a cul-de-sac site that backs to woods. Open main level floor plan with guest suite and full bath. Amazing two story foyer leads into the dining area, great room with gas fireplace overlooks kitchen island. Kitchen features upgraded ivory cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, subway tile backsplash, abundance of counter space, cabinets, and walk in pantry. Second level primary suite has walk in closet. Ensuite bathroom features dual vanities, private water closet, separate garden tub and tiled walk in shower with bench seating. Three additional bedrooms with shared full bath and laundry room complete the upper level. Entertain or grill out on the exterior patio area. Fully fenced back yard backs to woods for that added privacy.