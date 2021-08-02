5 Bedroom Home in Midland - $530,000

Beautiful, spacious home located in the desirable subdivision of Cedarvale Farms. This home offers a spacious Master Bedroom upstairs and En Suite Bathroom/Bedroom downstairs (2nd Master Bedroom)...with three additional bedrooms for a grand total of 5 bedrooms! The Seller spared no expenses when it came to upgrading during the build process...stunning coffered ceiling in the living room, hardwood throughout downstairs, double ovens in kitchen with additional organizers in cabinet drawers, too many upgrades to list! Fencing has been added to the back...irrigation has been installed front & back of home. Rec room located on the 2nd floor is sure to be a crowd pleaser! Spend your weekends pool-side at the neighborhood pool! Call to schedule your tour! Listing Agent is related to Seller