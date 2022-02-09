Gorgeous, original owner home with finished basement! Tons of space in this two story with a 3 car garage featuring epoxy floors. Kitchen features granite counters, huge center island, wood floors, beautiful cabinets, tall ceilings and windows for natural lighting. Primary bedroom on main level with walk in closet. The stairway and upstairs loft & two of the bedrooms have been painted in Dorian Gray. Finished basement with separate HVAC, big bedroom, walk in closet, bath w/ walk in shower, exercise room, spacious family room, bar, study, and pretty, stained concrete floor. The three car garage floor was professionally coated in epoxy and features a breaker box with manual transfer box wired for a generator. Backyard with in ground irrigation system, extended patio with wiring for hot tub. Tankless water heater. Tons of features in popular Midland of Cabarrus County! Please email offers to listing agent at NealPender@gmail.com to include proof of funds/pre approval letter
5 Bedroom Home in Midland - $650,000
