5 Bedroom Home in Mint Hill - $590,000

Stunning home in Mint Hill in a well established neighborhood with a fully finished walk-out basement and over 4,000 HSF! This home features 9 inch ceilings, a double fireplace, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, a walk-in pantry, a mud room, and so much more!! The spacious fully finished basement includes a flex room that can be used as a guest suite, gym, office, and theater that is perfect for entertaining! Large windows at the back of the home provide plenty of natural light. The back deck overlooks a peaceful backyard. This large home has tons of flexable space, is well maintained, and has tasteful upgrades!! Do not miss out on this beautiful home!!

