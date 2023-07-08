Looking for that quiet country property in Mooresville? Income Producing property has 2 homes or you can build your new home on the other acreage. Like new & just 6 yrs old - 3 bed 2 bath Modular home with modern upgrades & HUGE primary bathroom. Open Concept kitchen. Covered front porch to enjoy your coffee or Walk out on the back deck to enjoy the private nature that surrounds. Both properties on their own wells and septic's. There are 3 electric meters. This beautiful land has an approximately 24 ft pond, HUGE 60x80 barn w/tack room that used to house a few horse stalls. There is a 10 inch thick concrete pad out back. The second living quarters is a 2 bed 2 bath single wide that has been completely remodeled. Singlewide is rented. This home has a metal roof. Per Iredell county land can be subdivided but must be 1 acre min. Plenty of space to do so much with. Bring the HORSES & LIVESTOCK. Hard to find acreage in Mooresville. BUILDERS there is potential here to build. OWNER FINANCING.