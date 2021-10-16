Newer home no waitlist! 5 bed 4.5 bath home on 3600± sf. First floor includes formal dining, front sitting, half bath & kitchen opening directly info formal living room. Kitchen features large walk-in pantry, island, double oven, gas cooktop & beautiful granite with tile backsplash. On rear of kitchen there is a hall leading to garage entry & bedroom/full bath. On the rear of the upper floor, you will find the spacious primary bedroom with generous views of the soon-finished green spaces from not only the bedroom, but also from the adjoining bathroom with large soaking tub, dual sinks & enormous walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms on the front of the home share a hall bath. Final bedroom is en-suite. Bonus room is 400± making it a great home theater with plenty of room to spare. Backyard has 6-foot privacy fence & firepit. Large 2 car garage has an upgraded 220V outlet, perfect for shop space. Community features playground, pool, & soon to be completed walking trails for green spaces.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $464,100
