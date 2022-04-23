5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $475,000

This beautiful home in Meadows at Coddle Creek will be sure to impress from the moment you step inside with the overall clean and fresh appearance. Enjoy everyday living in the gourmet kitchen which includes a large kitchen island, double ovens, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The open concept kitchen/living room is great for entertaining which opens up to a covered back patio and spacious back yard. The main level also includes a bedroom and a full bath. Upstairs you will find your primary bedroom complete with tray ceiling, crown molding, ample closet space and en suite bathroom with large glass shower. Three additional bedrooms, two full baths and laundry complete the upstairs. (One bedroom has it's own full bath and could also be used as a bonus room) Showings to start on Friday 4/22