Welcome to this beautiful home in the highly desirable Ashlyn Creek, located in the highly rated Mooresville graded school district. This home features 5 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 bathrooms with 3 car garage. Main floor features open floor plan with dining room, kitchen with gas range, living area with gas/electric fireplace, master on main with spacious master bath and walk in closet. Laundry room is located right off of master suite. Home also has spacious 3 car garage, which is rare for this community. The second floor features 4 bedrooms with spacious closets and one full bath. Main floor has been updated with luxury vinyl flooring and interior has been freshly painted. The yard is perfectly manicured with fenced back yard. This home is located close to excellent shopping and restaurants. The community features nice community pool.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $475,000
